BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say the chief and assistant chief at a southern Indiana police department were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man during a domestic dispute.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jeff Chalfant on Monday released the results of an investigation into the April 3 incident in Brownstown.

Barry Rucker of Brownstown was shot while resisting arrest outside the city’s police department.

The investigation showed Rucker was threatening an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint when someone called 911. Police have said Chief Tom Hanner and Assistant Chief Joe Kelly arrived and tried to subdue Rucker with a stun gun, but that didn’t work. Rucker was shot after pointing a handgun at Hanner and refusing commands to drop the weapon.

Brownstown is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.