SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia’s oldest city are mourning after a 50-year-old patrol sergeant was fatally shot as officers hunted for an armed robbery suspect.

Fellow officers, prosecutors, judges and city officials in Savannah laid flowers Monday on the hood of a patrol vehicle as a memorial to Sgt. Kelvin Ansari. He died after being shot late Saturday while helping investigate a robbery outside a barber shop.

Ansari’s supervisor, Lt. Gregory Mitchell, said the two of them had exchanged jokes and laughter while passing each other between shifts Saturday. A few hours later, Mitchell was driving Ansari’s wife to the hospital after the shooting.

He says “it’s almost unbelievable.”

A second officer survived after being shot in the leg.

The suspected shooter, 49-year-old Edward Fuller Jr., was shot and killed by police.

