SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Scottsdale police say they’re investigating the death of an elderly woman and a suspect is in custody.
Police say the incident occurred Monday in a neighborhood near 64th Street and Osborn Road.
They didn’t immediately release any details except to say it’s a homicide case.
The name and age of the victim and the manner of death weren’t immediately released.
Police also have yet to release the name of the suspect.
