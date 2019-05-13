WESTON, Wis. (AP) - One person was injured and another taken into custody after a bar fight in Weston escalated into a shooting.
Police say the incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Sunday following a confrontation between two people at Big Dan and Space’s Kelly Club.
The person who was shot was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The suspect was arrested at the scene. Neither person was immediately identified.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is helping with the investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.