GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Federal authorities say a 38-year-old Schenectady woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for her role in a suburban gun store burglary.

Authorities say Dalmary Morales was sentenced last week for helping two men steal dozens of firearms from Target Sports in Glenville in October 2017.

She admitted she repeatedly drove the men between her apartment and the gun store and served as a lookout while they removed firearms and ammunition from the store through a broken window. The guns were eventually transported to Rochester with the help of accomplices.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says two Amsterdam men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for their roles in the crime. Two Schenectady men and a Rochester man have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

