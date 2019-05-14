RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say the deaths of two people in a Racine home are being investigated as a murder-suicide involving an estranged couple.
Officers responding to a reported shooting on Friday found the bodies of 34-year-old Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr. and 30-year-old Angelica Rios.
Two children inside the home were found safe.
