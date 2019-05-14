BOSTON (AP) - A former University of Southern California soccer coach is expected to plead guilty to allegations that she created fake athletic profiles for the children of wealthy parents in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Laura Janke is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court.

Authorities say the former assistant women’s soccer coach helped make bogus athletic profiles to get applicants admitted to universities as recruits for sports they didn’t play.

Janke has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the case and could be called to testify against others.

She will become the fourth coach to plead guilty in the biggest college admissions scheme ever prosecuted in the U.S.

On Monday, actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT score in the scheme.

