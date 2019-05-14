CHICAGO (AP) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in the 2010 killing of an off-duty Chicago police officer during an attempted robbery.

Officer Michael Bailey was washing his car in front of his home when prosecutors say Anton Carter attempted to steal the vehicle from the 62-year-old man, sparking a shootout. Bailey was shot three times.

The 32-year-old Carter wasn’t charged with the murder until a year after Bailey’s death. His trial was delayed by the prosecutors’ trying first on carjacking charges, for which Carter was convicted.

Cook County Circuit Judge Stanley Sacks has ruled prosecutors can call jailhouse informants as witnesses in the murder trial. The informants allege Carter confessed to them in separate conversations after he was sent to prison on a parole violation about two months after the shooting.

