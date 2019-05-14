PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A former chief executive of an Oregon homeless shelter has pleaded guilty to stealing $70,000 from the operation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that 52-year-old Clayborn Collins pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated theft Monday.

Officials say Collins operated Emmanuel Community Services, a Portland nonprofit organization established to operate the shelter and assist women, children and domestic violence victims.

Court records say a grand jury indicted him in March 2018 on one charge of stealing at least $50,000 in late 2016 or early 2017.

Collins is expected to pay restitution and be sentenced to three years of probation under a program designed to avoid incarceration by connecting defendants with drug treatment and other services.

Officials say Collins must appear at his sentencing with at least $10,000 of the $70,000 he owes.

