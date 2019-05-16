BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Bridgeport man earlier this year.

Police say 19-year old Darrick Tunstall and 20-year-old Vaughn Thomas Jr., both of Bridgeport, face murder and robbery charges in connection with the shooting death on Feb. 11 of Dyshon Williams.

Both were held on $1 million bond.

Police say Williams went to a school parking lot at around 10:30 p.m. to sell marijuana to Tunstall.

Police think Tunstall and Thomas shot Williams during an attempted robbery.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found blood in an unoccupied car at the school, but Williams wasn’t found until a couple of hours later.

The suspects’ cases weren’t included in online court records and it wasn’t clear if they have lawyers.

