Former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page this week re-upped his demand for the FBI turn to turn over records related to their investigation into a series of death threats he’s received from an Oklahoma phone number.

In a letter addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Mr. Page requested the bureau turn over all memos from agents’ interviews with him about the threats along with other documentation.

“I discussed these specific Oklahoma-related matters at length with FBI agents,” he wrote in the letter.

Mr. Page originally requested the documents in February, but the bureau did not respond, he told The Washington Times.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

Mr. Page says he wants the records for a defamation lawsuit he’s filed against the Democratic National Committee and law firm Perkins Coie.

The DNC and Hilary Clinton’s campaign used Perkins Coie to secretly pay opposition research firm Fusion GPS and ex-British spy Christopher Steele to compile a dossier of unverified allegations about President Trump’s ties to the Kremlin.

In his now-discredited dossier, Mr. Steele accused Mr. Page of several crimes, saying he helped facilitate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and agreed to a bribe in exchange for lifting U.S. economic sanctions.

Mr. Page has maintained his innocence and was exonerated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Allegations in the dossier were used by the FBI to obtain a warrant to spy on Mr. Page under the Foreign Surveillance Act.

Publicity from being named in the dossier along with House Democrats repeating the dossier’s allegations at a 2017 committee hearings lead to the death threats, Mr. Page said.

“These threats directly resulted from the false allegations in the DNC-funded dossier disinformation campaign which the FBI supported in 2016,” Mr. Page in his letter to Mr. Wray.

Mr. Page says he needs the document to revive his lawsuit against the DNC and Perkins Coie, which was tossed out in January by a federal judge in Oklahoma.

In dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton said his court lacked jurisdiction over the case because neither Mr. Page nor the DNC have strong enough ties to Oklahoma for the case to proceed.

Mr. Page said if he can provide documentation that the threats originated from Oklahoma it could clear jurisdictional hurdles.

“If the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma promptly received the correct information from the FBI about the serious injuries I suffered in their state, I am confident that I will prevail,” he told The Washington Times. “Hopefully Director Wray’s letter can provide this support.”

The threatening Oklahoma phone calls began just prior to the election and continued for almost a year.

Mr. Page says he’s lost count of exactly how many he’s received.

The calls started hours after Democrats accused Mr. Page of being a Russian asset at a 2017 hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. An unknown caller left an explicative-laced tirade

“If it was up to me, after we [expletive] tried you for treason, we’d take you out in the street and beat the [expletive] piss out of you with baseball bats, you [expletive] sucking mother [expletive],” the unknown caller said, according to a transcript Mr. Page filed in court documents in the DNC case. “Next time you turn your back on your [expletive] country, you’ll [expletive] regret it.”

Mr. Page said he’s hopeful this latest request will capture the bureau’s attention.

“I remain hopeful that Director Wray will begin this initial step toward restoring justice within the FBI and in America, after his predecessors’ criminal activities which facilitated the dangerous failed coup attempt by the DNC and their associates,” he told the Times.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.