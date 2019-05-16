Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been sent to jail - again - for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

A judge on Thursday ordered Manning back to the Alexandria Detention Center until she agrees to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks or until the grand jury term expires in 18 months.

Manning has already served two months in jail but was released last week when that grand jury term expired.

Manning has said she objects to grand juries in principle. Judge Anthony Trenga was not impressed with her rationale and said that jail time may cause her to reflect differently on the issue.

Manning told the judge that she would “rather starve to death” than change her opinion.

She served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before then-President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence.

