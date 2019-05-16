Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration’s move to revoke nearly $1 billion for California’s high-speed rail project is “illegal” and “a direct assault” on the state.

He said Thursday that California will defend its right to the money in court.

The Federal Railroad Administration said it’s cancelling the money because California has not made progress and has strayed from the project’s original vision.

The feud over the money began after Newsom suggested in February that the state should focus first on building a line in the Central Valley.

His office says he’s still committed to the full line between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

He says the move is an effort by President Donald Trump to exact political retribution on the state.

