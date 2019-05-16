House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Thursday that the White House’s reaction to the special counsel’s report was “astounding and dangerous,” and said Congress has a “duty” to investigate President Trump.

He rejected the White House’s contention that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was the final word on the 2016 election, saying instead that it was a beginning that House Democrats are compelled to build on.

“Both the Russian threat to our elections and the president’s threat to the rule of law continue,” Mr. Nadler said.

The New York Democrat did, though, suggest both sides return to negotiations to see if they can reach an agreement on sharing documents.

He acknowledged that Congress likely doesn’t have a right to obtain some of the information in the Mueller report because it was the product of a grand jury — and said the White House should stop using that as an excuse, because he is no longer demanding it.

“If the attorney general feels there are [grand jury] materials he cannot produce, he is free to say so, log them pursuant to the subpoena’s instructions, and withhold them pending judicial review,” Mr. Nadler wrote in a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

The letter was a reply to Mr. Cipollone’s letter a day earlier urging Mr. Nadler to back off his massive demand for documents, including 81 requests sent to President Trump and people who have come into his orbit.

Mr. Cipollone said the White House wouldn’t cooperate with a “do-over” of the Mueller investigation by congressional Democrats, but said it would be willing to talk about “legitimate” investigations.

Mr. Nadler said reviewing and expanding on Mr. Mueller’s work is important legislative work, particularly as Congress ponders steps to take ahead of the 2020 election.

But he also made clear the committee intends to investigate Mr. Trump over obstruction of justice allegations, rejecting the Justice Department’s conclusion that the president did not commit any crimes.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.