ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man could face up to life in prison after admitting that he shot a St. Louis city police officer in 2017.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Daryaun Wines pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count related to using a firearm to assault an officer. Sentencing is Aug. 28.

Wines shot at a truck that Officer Archie Shaw was driving on Oct. 12, 2017. Shaw was struck several times and suffered serious injuries but survived. He was able to drive himself to safety.

A second man also accused of shooting the officer, Johnzell Moorehead Jr., has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.