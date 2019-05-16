ALTON, Ill. (AP) - A southwestern Illinois man charged with murder last year after allegedly driving into a group of people in a parking lot, killing a woman and injuring another is free on bond.

The Telegraph in Alton reports Caleb Lenhardt has posted $100,000 cash bond. He was being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

The Telegraph reports court records show three people posted cash amounts of $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Lenhardt was charged with first-degree murder July 23 after he allegedly backed a car into a group of people in an Alton parking lot, killing 21-year-old Katie Bunt and injuring 25-year-old Ashley Allgood. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police said Lenhardt failed to report the crash to authorities, instead fleeing the scene in his vehicle, then on foot before being captured.

