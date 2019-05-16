People linked to the Trump administration and Congress attempted to obstruct national security adviser Michael Flynn’s efforts to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

The filing in a Washington, D.C. federal court says Flynn informed the special counsel of “multiple instances” both before and after his guilty plea where either he or his attorneys received communications “from persons connected to the administration or congress.

Federal prosecutors say those communications could have affacted both Flynn’s “willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation.”

“The defendant even provided a voicemail recording on such communication” Mr. Mueller wrote in the filing. “In some of those instances, the SCO was unaware of the outreach until being alerted to it by the defendant.”

No other details were provided in the documents, which were filed in December as a redacted portion of Flynn’s sentencing memorandum.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to investigators about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak just before President Trump was inaugurated. He faces up to six months in jail, although a sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Mr. Mueller’s team had previously told the court that Flynn should receive little or no jail time because he provided “substantial assistance” to their investigation into Russian election meddling.

The filing unsealed Thursday offered a few more details about Flynn’s cooperation.

Prosecutors say he provided information about discussions within Mr. Trump’s campaign to reach out to WikiLeaks. Just before the 2016 election, WikiLeaks released emailed hacked from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

