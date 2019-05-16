Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday slammed states that are approving “extreme pro-abortion” laws.
Speaking to reporters in Wisconsin, Mr. Pence praised states such as Alabama that are passing laws that ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is present, saying such efforts “are embracing life.”
“But sadly, many states around the country are also adopting extreme pro-abortion legislation,” Mr. Pence said. “We recently saw the state New York embrace late-term abortion.”
New York enacted a law in January protecting the “fundamental right” to an abortion. In Massachusetts, the legislature is considering a bill that would remove the requirement for minors to get parental consent for an abortion.
Mr. Pence also said the U.S. Senate “refuses even to vote on a bill that would protect children that are born alive is deeply troubling to millions of Americans.”
“I’m proud to be part of pro-life administration,” the vice president said. “And President Trump and I have worked to stand for the sanctity of life since the outset of this administration. And we’ll continue to stand strongly there.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.