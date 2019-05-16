Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday slammed states that are approving “extreme pro-abortion” laws.

Speaking to reporters in Wisconsin, Mr. Pence praised states such as Alabama that are passing laws that ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is present, saying such efforts “are embracing life.”

“But sadly, many states around the country are also adopting extreme pro-abortion legislation,” Mr. Pence said. “We recently saw the state New York embrace late-term abortion.”

New York enacted a law in January protecting the “fundamental right” to an abortion. In Massachusetts, the legislature is considering a bill that would remove the requirement for minors to get parental consent for an abortion.

Mr. Pence also said the U.S. Senate “refuses even to vote on a bill that would protect children that are born alive is deeply troubling to millions of Americans.”

“I’m proud to be part of pro-life administration,” the vice president said. “And President Trump and I have worked to stand for the sanctity of life since the outset of this administration. And we’ll continue to stand strongly there.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.