BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A psychiatrist originally hired by the state has testified for the defense that a Vermont man was legally insane when he drove the wrong way on an interstate and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing five teenagers.

Steven Bourgoin is on trial on five counts of second-degree murder in the October 2016 crash on Interstate 89 in Williston. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Dr. Reena Kapoor, of Yale University School of Medicine, testified Wednesday that Bourgoin “had a mental illness, and because of that mental illness, he was not able to understand the wrongfulness of his actions or conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

The defense says Bourgoin believed he was on some sort of secret mission in the days before the crash.

Jurors are expected to get the case next week.

