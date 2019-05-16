President Trump received more than $40 million from his Trump hotel near the White House in Washington, according to financial disclosure forms released Thursday, while income dropped off at his famous Florida resort.

The filing by the Office of Government Ethics showed that Mr. Trump had income of $22.7 million from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which the president refers to as the “Southern White House.” That was down from the $25.1 million in income he drew from the property in 2017.

The report, required annually, offers a snapshot of Mr. Trump’s personal finances, with assets and liabilities listed in ranges but not specific amounts. It does not show whether his businesses earned a profit, nor how much he paid in taxes.

Income at the Trump International Hotel in Washington rose slightly, from $40.4 million in 2017 to $40.8 million last year. His golf course in northern Virginia was up about $500,000, to around $13.3 million.

The president’s Doral golf resort in Florida had income of $75.96 million, up about $1.4 million from 2017.

Mr. Trump also declared on the form that he received a 30-year mortgage loan of somewhere between $5 million to $25 million in 2018 from Professional Bank in Florida for a property identified as 1125 South Ocean LLC. The mortgage loan was granted at an annual interest rate of 4.5%.

