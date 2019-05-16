TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife inside their midtown Tucson home.
They say officers were dispatched about 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a possible homicide.
Police detained the man after finding him at the door of the home.
They reported finding a woman in her late 30s dead from obvious signs of sharp force trauma.
Police say it appears to be a case of domestic violence.
The names of the couple weren’t immediately released Thursday.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.