WASHINGTON (AP) - Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn told the special counsel’s office that people connected to the Trump administration and Congress sought to influence his cooperation with the Russia investigation, and he even provided a voicemail recording of one such communication, prosecutors said in a court filing made public Thursday.

The detail was revealed as prosecutors aimed at showing the extent of Flynn’s cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Flynn, a vital witness in the probe, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Prosecutors did not identify the people with whom Flynn was in touch nor did they describe the exact conversations.

But they said Flynn described multiple instances in which “he or his attorneys received communications from persons connected to the Administration or Congress that could have affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation.” Prosecutors say they were unaware of some of those instances until Flynn told them about them.

Mueller’s report did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump illegally obstructed justice, but he did examine nearly a dozen episodes for potential obstruction, including efforts by the president to discourage cooperation. The report reveals that after Flynn began cooperating with the government, an unidentified Trump lawyer left a message with Flynn’s attorneys reminding them that the president still had warm feelings for Flynn and asking for a “heads-up” if Flynn knew damaging information about the president.

Flynn was supposed to have been sentenced in December, with prosecutors saying he was so cooperative and helpful in their investigation that he was entitled to avoid prison time. But after a judge sharply criticized Flynn during his sentencing hearing, he asked for it to be postponed so that he could continue cooperating with prosecutors and reduce the likelihood of being sent to prison.

The document also details how Flynn assisted investigators as they looked into whether the Trump campaign was conspiring with the Kremlin to sway the outcome of the 2016 election. A redacted version of Mueller’s report released last month said that the evidence did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the campaign.

Flynn described to investigators statements from senior campaign officials in 2016 about WikiLeaks - which received and published Democratic emails that were hacked by Russian intelligence officers “to which only a select few people were privy.” That includes conversations with senior campaign officials “during which the prospect of reaching out to WikiLeaks was discussed.”

