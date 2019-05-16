SHELDON, Vt. (AP) - Police are warning pet owners in northwestern Vermont after a number of dogs have been found tortured and killed.

Nicole Michel, the animal control officer in Sheldon, tells mynbc.com that she has been called to six incidents this month.

She says some of the animals were found on the side of the road with a plastic bag over their faces. Another was found shot and tied to a tree.

She says she has “no words for someone who could do something so heartless, so cruel.” She says, “Dogs are our family.”

The Franklin County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Vermont State Police are investigating. They haven’t said yet if the incidents are related.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.