Wendy Vitter, who during her confirmation proclaimed her pro-life beliefs, won a seat on a federal court in Louisiana Thursday as the Senate voted to confirm her.

Ms. Vitter, wife of former Sen. David Vitter, was approved on a 52 to 45 vote. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to vote against the nominee.

During her hearing, she surprised observers by embracing rather than ducking questions about her personal views on abortion.

“I am pro-life. I am going to say that,” Ms. Vitter said during her confirmation hearing last April.

“I will take a conscious effort to put aside my personal views, my religious views, my personal views, and judge a matter based on the facts and the law,” she added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said Ms. Vitter’s legal career is “impressive,” noting she worked more than a decade in the New Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office handling more than 100 felony jury trials.

Democrats opposed her, saying she would be hostile toward women’s rights because she has a long history of opposing contraceptives, including questioning their safety.

“These views are not only outside of the mainstream, the judicial, or legal mainstream, they are also not supported by science,” said Sen. Bob Casey, Pennsylvania Democrat.

