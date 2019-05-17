WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Two people are charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found inside a vehicle taken from his home.

KAKE-TV reports 25-year-old Royce Thomas and 24-year-old Micaela Spencer, both of Wichita, are both charged in the death of 50-year-old William Callison.

Police say friends reported they last saw Callison on Sunday evening. On Monday afternoon, they called police to report someone was driving Callison’s truck.

Investigators later found the truck and a connected recreational vehicle in the driveway of a private home. Callison’s body was inside the RV.

Thomas and Spencer made their first court appearances Thursday.

They both also face two counts of theft and other charges.

They each remain jailed on $500,000 bond.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.