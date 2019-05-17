BERLIN (AP) - German authorities say they have charged two men for allegedly being involved in sexually abusing children at a campsite for years.

Detmold prosecutors said Friday that a 56-year-old suspect identified only as AV was charged with nearly 300 offenses, including 226 counts of sexually assaulting 10 different children.

Prosecutors say the assaults took place in the summer of 1998 and from the beginning of 2008 to the end of 2018 at the campsite in Luegde, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) west of Berlin. The indictment identifies 22 victims overall.

A 49-year-old identified as HV was charged with being an accessory to the sexual assault of children and other offenses. He’s alleged to have participated in filming at least four of the assaults.

Another suspect, 33, is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.