MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 6-year-old boy has been critically injured by gunfire in Milwaukee.

Police say the boy was sitting in a parked car on the city’s north side about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when someone began shooting. Bullets pierced the car and struck the boy. His mother took him to the hospital.

Officials say the circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated. No one is in custody.

