The border is so overwhelmed that Homeland Security is considering shipping migrants from border states “across the entire nation” to be processed and released — but it has not begun yet, officials said Friday, shooting down reports of imminent flights to Florida.

Things are so out of control that even though the government is processing and releasing migrants almost immediately, there are still too many surging into the U.S. to handle in the key areas of western Arizona, El Paso and southern Texas.

The likely solution, a Customs and Border Protection Official said, is to rope in Border Patrol facilities in non-border states, asking them to process and then release the migrants there.

The northern and coastal states are the likely targets, since that’s where the Border Patrol has a capable enough operation, the CBP official said.

“Wherever CBP has a footprint and has the capacity to accept aliens to process,” the official said. “Anywhere where there’s a Border Patrol facility that has computers and ample holding space.”

Florida politicians began to complain this week, saying they’d been told they were going to get about 1,000 migrants a month.

The CBP official said that was a preliminary conversation, similar those that have happened across the country.

He described it as “contingency” planning.

The goal is to speed up catch-and-release to accommodate the historic surge, which last month saw nearly 110,000 migrants breach the southwest border. The majority were unaccompanied children or families.

The unaccompanied children are shipped to federal health officials for care, but the families cannot be held under current policy, so they have to be released. But there are so many people coming as families that the border stations cannot fingerprint and run criminal checks on them fast enough, the government says.

“The entire system is overwhelmed and we’re simply trying to get them out of our custody as quickly as we can,” the official said.

