APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - Fire departments beyond Appleton are supporting that city’s firefighters who have lost a comrade in a shooting at a transit center.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue Department sent peer counselors to Appleton fire stations and are helping staff them as the local firefighters attend meetings related to the death of colleague Mitchell Lundgaard.

The 36-year-old firefighter was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Valley Transit in downtown Appleton Wednesday.

Post-Crescent Media says Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton and the department’s union president went to Appleton to support local firefighters. The Appleton Fire Department chaplain was busy helping Lundgaard’s family, so Green Bay also sent its chaplain to Appleton.

Lundgaard is the first Appleton firefighter in 86 years to die in the line of duty.

