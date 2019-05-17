EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - Officials from an Oklahoma City suburb where police fatally shot a black, unarmed teenager while he was naked say they won’t meet with his parents.

Edmond’s city manager and police chief signed a letter dated Friday in which they declined to speak with the parents of Isaiah Lewis because they have hired an attorney and the investigation of his death is ongoing. Vicki and Troy Lewis also requested a meeting with the mayor, who didn’t sign the response.

The parents’ attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, says Lewis’ race may have factored into his death.

Police say 17-year-old Lewis died April 29 after two officers who had been following the teen shot him after he broke into a house. Authorities say he attacked the officers, who initially used a stun gun to subdue him but shot him when that didn’t work.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.