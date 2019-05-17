FOT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting a Fort Wayne gas station clerk and stealing a carton of cigarettes.

Twenty-three-year-old Victor M. Rivera learned his punishment Friday in Allen Superior Court after pleading guilty to felony murder in the Thanksgiving Day 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Jacob Walerko.

On surveillance video from inside the gas station, police said Rivera pull out “what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun” and shot Walerko in the head.

Investigators said Rivera then jumped over the counter, took a carton of cigarettes, and fled the scene.

Those surveillance video images released publicly resulted in numerous tips, and detectives learned Rivera wanted to work at the gas station and made threats to workers because he didn’t get a job there.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.