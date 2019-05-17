MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded a man during an off-duty confrontation.

A Miami-Dade police news release says the shooting occurred early Friday morning in a neighborhood north of Miami.

Police say the city of Miami officer had just dropped off a 21-year-old woman at the home when she got into an argument with a 29-year-old man inside the house. The man then walked over to the officer’s personal vehicle and a fight ensued.

Police say the officer discharged his firearm, striking the other man, and then called 911. The man was taken to a Miami trauma center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Miami-Dade police weren’t immediately naming the officer, and no charges were reported.

A telephone message seeking comment from the city of Miami police wasn’t immediately returned.

