CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Wyoming have wrapped up their case against a doctor who is charged with operating a drug ring and distributing prescription drugs that resulted in the death of an Arizona woman.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Shakeel Kahn was expected to testify Friday. He faces 21 federal counts. His attorneys have said he was misled by his patients and never intended to break the law.

Prosecutors presented evidence that between 2011 and November 2016, Kahn - who had clinics in Casper and Arizona - wrote nearly 15,000 prescriptions for controlled substances totaling nearly 2.2 million pills. Nearly half of the pills were oxycodone, an opioid pain medication.

Anthony Varagas of Arizona testified Tuesday that he and his girlfriend, Jessica Burch, were patients of Kahn. Kahn is charged in Burch’s 2015 overdose death.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.