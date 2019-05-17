CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says news that the Trump administration is ending steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico is a win for the state’s economy.

Sununu said in a statement Friday that as two of the country’s top trading partners, Canada and Mexico are close economic allies, and a strong, free, and fair trade agreement must be in place.

President Donald Trump used a national security justification last year to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. One of the motivations was to pressure Canada and Mexico into agreeing to a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Trump administration is calling the new deal, which includes Mexico, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.