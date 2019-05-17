By - Associated Press - Friday, May 17, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man found lying on the ground near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.

Lincoln police say officers arrested the 22-year-old man around 7:50 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning. He’s been identified as 47-year-old Desmond Fowler, who lived in Lincoln.

