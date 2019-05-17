PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on speeches to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce by Arizona’s two U.S. senators (all times local):

3 p.m.

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally agree that China’s trade actions are a big problem but that tariffs put in place by the Trump Administration are the wrong way to address the two nations’ issues and are hurting Arizona businesses.

Sinema and McSally spoke separately Friday to a crowd at an Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry event.

Sinema is a Democrat and called on leaders of both parties to repeal tariffs and end what she called a manufactured trade war. McSally is a Republican and said the U.S. needs to work with its allies to boost pressure on China but said she too opposes tariffs.

Sinema beat McSally in November to win the seat vacated by Jeff Flake. McSally was appointed to the late Sen. John McCain’s seat following the resignation of placeholder Jon Kyl.

___

12:01 a.m.

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally are scheduled to speak to a crowd at an Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry event to give an update on action in Washington, D.C.

The state's two senators won't be on the stage together Friday, however. The Democrat and Republican instead are set to speak separately at the Chamber's capitol hill luncheon.

Sinema beat McSally in November to win the seat vacated by Republican Jeff Flake. Gov. Doug Ducey then appointed McSally to the late Sen. John McCain’s old seat following the resignation of placeholder Jon Kyl.

