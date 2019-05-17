The U.S. has reached a deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, removing a major barrier to congressional approval of President Trump’s revised trade deal with the countries.

The U.S. will be “selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs or major tariffs — big difference,” Mr. Trump announced in a speech Friday afternoon before the National Association of Realtors.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as a result of the deal, Canada will lift all its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products. He said the U.S. rescinded its tariffs due to “the strongest retaliation in the world” by Canada.

“We stood firm and would not back down until we achieved today’s outcome,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that he’ll travel to Ottawa on May 30 to discuss the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Trade Agreement with Mr. Trudeau.

“This is a WIN for all 3 nations!” he tweeted.

Mexico called the agreement “mutually beneficial.” In a statement, Mexico said it “is committed to eliminate all tariffs imposed in retaliation for the measures taken by the government of the United States.”

Mr. Trump said the U.S. has a great relationship with Canada but that it put up a “barrier” by imposing tariffs on American farmers.

“That deal is going to be a fantastic deal for our country,” he said.

As a result, Mr. Trump called on Congress to approve the revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal swiftly.

“The biggest hurdle to ratifying USMCA has been lifted,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican. “The Trump administration has done its part. Now it’s Congress’ turn.”

But Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer signaled more roadblocks ahead, saying “there are still many other issues that are outstanding before Democrats would support the USMCA.”

The Canadian government announced Friday afternoon that the U.S. and Canada agreed to eliminate all steel and aluminum tariffs within 48 hours and to prevent the “trans-shipment” of steel made in other countries, a move aimed primarily at cheap Chinese steel.

The agreement also outlines a process for reimposing the tariffs if one of the countries experiences a “surge” of imported steel or aluminum.

The deal should help to pave the way for Congress to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, the deal that the administration negotiated to replace the 1990s-era North American Free Trade Agreement.

Lawmakers in both parties have been urging the White House to lift the tariffs on steel and aluminum before they would consider passage of the new trade deal.

Bruce Heyman, former U.S. ambassador to Canada during the Obama administration, said Mr. Trump should apologize for imposing the tariffs nearly a year ago, calling the action a “failure for America.”

“The president owes an apology to our country and all Canadians,” Mr. Heyman said. “Imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada under the guise of protecting national security resulted in significant losses for the American consumer, small businesses and farmers across the country.”

