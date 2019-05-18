SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police say two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot.

Police say the confrontation occurred at 9:25 p.m. Friday. An adult sustained a non-life threatening injury and a juvenile suffered a serious injury but is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made. Police say the public is not believed to be in any immediate danger.

No further details were available.

