CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police in eastern Iowa say two people have been killed and two more injured in an overnight shooting.
Television station KCCI reports that Cedar Rapids police were called around 1:20 a.m. Saturday to the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of the city. Arriving officer found three people with life-threatening injuries in the shop’s parking lot. Two of them were later pronounced dead. A fourth victim arrived at a local hospital in a separate vehicle with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
Investigators believe the victims were in a vehicle in the parking lot at the store when someone approached them firing a gun.
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com
