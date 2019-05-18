ANALYSIS/OPINION:

The Nationalist Spring is alive and growing as Australia’s conservative prime minister Scott Morrison’s unexpected win on Saturday appears to show.

“Tonight is about every single Australian who depends on their government to put them first,” Mr. Morrison said. “And that is exactly what we are going to do.”

Whether a sign of the times or serendipity, Mr. Morrison is an evangelical Christian who admires President Trump.

Mr. Trump is that unique U.S. president who unapologetically uses the government he leads to put the interests of Americans and America first.

American evangelicals and more secular conservatives alike extol Mr. Trump as if he were one of them.

When it comes to abortion, religious freedom, taxes, economic incentives and deregulation, The Donald has shown he is one of them.

There is at work in this upset election of an Australian Trumpster an ongoing force we’ve seen gain stretch even as it has ebbed and flowed at home and abroad over recent decades.

That force that propelled Mr. Morrison to victory was and is the “Australia first” mentality of voters widely tagged as “populists.”

It is a label voters of a similar ilk have also worn in the U.S., Britain, Italy, Hungary, Brazil and beyond.

Everywhere that the popular press, liberals and other leftists apply the populist label, they mean it to convey a racist, nativist, xenophobic, sexist, totalitarian and, yes, Nazi-like view of the world on the part of anyone, so long as the anyone bears sentiments to the right of those of Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

That’s approximately 63 million Americans right there, by the 2016 presidential vote count.

Mr. Morrison’s win despite polls forecasting a loss suggests what he calls the “quiet Australians” — think “silent majority” of American voters in the Nixon/Reagan era of the last century — chose to stick with a conservative policy of tight immigration restrictions and continued job growth.

The Australian vote appeared to reject the liberal alternative that the Labor party offered.

It beat the tambourines for measures to slow climate change and to rectify income “inequality.”

Ok, time to let the pulse slow down a bit and pause for a moment of cautious reflection.

Reading too much into an election outcome is a hazard all analysts and partisans alike face. And, no, this election Down Under doesn’t necessarily signal a likely win for President Trump and his “America first!” brand next year.

But then maybe, in ways we don’t quite understand at this moment, it does portend good things to come at our location on the globe 17 months from now.

Australia by the way boasts 27 years of sustained growth of its economy. The longest expansion in the world.

America boasts something similar.

Of the G-7 nations, only The United States is enjoying sustained economic growth.

Stagnation marks the economies of the other six most advanced industrial nations. They have, according to liberal interpreters like the Los Angeles Times, largely democratic socialist economies.

Read into that what you will.

What you will won’t surprise me, I’m betting.

