KELLEY, Iowa (AP) - Law enforcement in central Iowa says one of three suspects has been arrested for a home invasion robbery last year in which an 82-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old from San Antonio was recently arrested by police in Eagle Pass, Texas, on a warrant charging him with first-degree sexual abuse, willful injury, burglary, robbery and other counts. The Associated Press general does not name juveniles charged with a crime.

Two other men from Ames, 20-year-old Manuel Balderas and 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez, have been charged with the same counts. Police continue to search for them.

Investigators say the three broke into the 82-year-old woman’s home late at night in August, sprayed her in the face with a chemical, beat her and sexually assaulted her and took about $1,000 worth of items from her home. Police say the three also robbed a second home and stole that home occupant’s car.

