WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A Winston-Salem man has been sentenced to 35 to 43 years in prison for the 2014 stabbing death of his longtime girlfriend.

Ferjus Bernard Moore was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the 57-year-old Moore told Judge David Hall he knew by accepting a plea deal with the state that he may die in prison.

A prosecutor said Moore had been in a long-term relationship with Cheryl Bethea, but had become suspicious that she was seeing someone else. On the day she was killed, Bethea had begun the process of getting legal protection from Moore.

Bethea was stabbed more than 30 times in the head and neck area. She was found in front of her home in Winston-Salem on Aug. 25, 2014.

