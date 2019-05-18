BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A U.S. judge has sentenced a Mexican citizen to almost 5 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he brought 34 pounds (15.4 kilograms) of methamphetamine from Arizona to Montana.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced 35-year-old Jorge Luis Mendez-Sanchez to 57 months during a recent court appearance in Billings. He pleaded guilty in January to possession of meth with intent to distribute the drug.

A conspiracy charge against Mendez-Sanchez was dismissed under a plea deal. Upon completion of his sentence, he will be turned over to immigration officials for likely deportation proceedings.

Prosecutors say Mendez-Sanchez and co-defedant Aldo Pardini drove the drugs from Arizona to sell to a customer in Billings.

Pardini and a third defendant, Jose Jesus Islava-Lopez, are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to related charges.

