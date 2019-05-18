WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police in southeastern Kansas are investigating a fatal shooting.
Television station KAKE reports that the shooting happened Friday afternoon in southeast Wichita.
Officers were called to the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday and found one person dead.
No other details, including the identity of the victim, had been released by midday Saturday.
