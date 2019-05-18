BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey man faces a 27-year prison sentence following a manslaughter plea in the death of his wife, who police said was attacked with a hammer and a knife last year.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office said Friday that a plea agreement will require 60-year-old Kenneth Arsenault to serve 85 percent of the term once he is sentenced July 5. Prosecutors said he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the April 2018 death of 61-year-old Lorraine Arsenault.

Authorities said reports of a woman screaming for help sent offices to the couple’s Pemberton Township home, where they found Arsenault on top of the victim outside the home. She was taken to Lourdes Emergency Department, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

