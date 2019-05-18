Broadcast journalist Sharyl Attkisson was proven unsuccessful Friday in her latest bid to sue the Obama administration over alleged illegal surveillance.

A panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to affirm the dismissal of a lawsuit initiated more than four years ago by Ms. Attkisson, a former investigative reporter for CBS News who currently hosts a program carried by the conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Ms. Attkisson sued former Attorney General Eric Holder, the FBI and others in late 2014 after supposedly noticing several “anomalies in numerous electronic devices” at her home in Leesburg, Virginia, including problems with her phone and computers.

She claimed she was being spied on over her reporting of the “Fast and Furious” gun-running scandal, though the Justice Department’s inspector general failed to substantiate her allegations and ultimately the suit was dismissed in D.C. federal court.

Lawyers for Ms. Attkisson subsequently appealed in the Fourth Circuit, where they were rebuffed over their handling of the case in an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Robert B. King.

“The plaintiffs contravened multiple rules and court orders while failing to alert the district court to any problems justifying their actions,” he wrote for the majority. “And they acted in the face of explicit instructions from the court and the magistrate judge. Those circumstances support the dismissal with prejudice of their claims.”

Neither the FBI nor an attorney representing Ms. Attkisson on appeal immediately answered requests for comment.

Friday's ruling was first reported by Courthouse News Service.

