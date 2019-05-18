MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a Tennessee man shot two people in an apartment, one of whom died, and then he shot and killed himself.

In a Facebook post, Morristown Police identified the suspected shooter in the incident early Saturday as 30-year-old Brandon Michael McMurtury.

Police say 30-year-old Angel Robert Garcia died from his wounds, while the 29-year-old resident of the apartment was taken to the hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

Detectives believe McMurtury forced his way into the apartment and shot the two others with a handgun before turning the gun on himself.

Police say the three knew each other and the resident told investigators she previously had problems with McMurtury.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.