NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot in the head in a Harlem courtyard.
Jeremiah Draper was found dead Friday evening at the St. Nicholas Houses, where the 15-year-old lived.
According to police, the youth took at least one bullet to the head when someone shot into a group of people.
Authorities have made no arrests and are scanning surveillance video in the area for a possible suspect.
Police are also looking for a motive in the shooting.
