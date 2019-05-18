The U.S. Golf Association is investigating suspicious activity involving President Trump’s account on the group’s online Golf Handicap and Information Network.

“We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s GHIN account. As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user,” USGA communications director Craig Annis said in a statement Friday.

“We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations, and their member clubs, to determine the origin of the issue,” said the statement.

Golfweek first reported the addition Friday of four “suspiciously unflattering” scores to Mr. Trump’s account on the network, a USGA-administered system that lets golfers post scores and calculate their handicap — a numerical rating for measuring ability.

The since-deleted figures claimed Mr. Trump scored a 101, 100, 108 and 102 during recent rounds of golf. Scores uploaded to his profile prior to his presidency suggest Mr. Trump’s average golf score is around 80, however.

Another suspicious score posted to Mr. Trump’s account on Wednesday this week suggested he recently golfed a 68, meanwhile. That score has since been deleted, albeit not without causing the president’s bi-weekly generated handicap to change from 2.8 to 1.8, Golfweek reported.

Mr. Trump has visited golf clubs 176 times since taking office 16 months ago, according to Trump Golf Count, a website that keeps a running tally of his trips to the links. Former President Barack Obama golfed about 70 times in that same span while in office, according to the site.

